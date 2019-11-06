4th Korea-China Joint Committee on Climate Change Cooperation Meeting Takes Place

At the Joint Committee Meeting, the two sides shared views on the current issues of the key agenda items and the way forward of the climate change negotiations. They agreed to pursue cooperation needed to complete the detailed guidelines for the implementation of the Paris Agreement at the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 25) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Ambassador for Climate Change Yoo Yeon-chul, together with Mr. Li Gao, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China, held the 4th Korea-China Joint Committee on Climate Change Cooperation Meeting in Haikou, China, on October 30-31. During the Meeting, the two sides discussed ways to make progress on international climate change negotiations and expand cooperation on climate change as well as better response to air pollution.

(Forecast on the COP25) The two sides shared the understanding that it is important that all the detailed guidelines should be completed at the COP25 for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

(Guidelines for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement regarding international carbon markets) The two sides agreed to explore ways to make progress through extensive dialogues with the members who are maintaining different views and positions, and agreed to work together as necessary.