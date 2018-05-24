4,437 people relocated as heavy rain hits Sichuan

Editor: Xiang Bo

CHENGDU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 4,437 people have been evacuated following heavy rain since Sunday in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the local land and resources authority said Wednesday.

The maximum rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday reached 332 mm in Emeishan City.

A total of 112 geological disasters or risks have been reported and affected people were relocated in advance, according to the Sichuan provincial department of land and resources.