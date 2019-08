Editor: Mu Xuequan

XI'AN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Three people are reported dead and another four remain missing after heavy downpours hit northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Strong rainfall struck the county of Baihe on Saturday and Monday, causing strong flash floods. The natural disaster damaged houses and crops and cut off roads, power, water supplies and telecommunications, according to the local government.

Rescue work is underway.