24 Jun 2019

3 dead, 3 missing in rain-triggered southwest China floods

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 23 Jun 2019 View Original

Editor: Mu Xuequan

GUIYANG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Rain-triggered floods killed three people and left three missing in southwest China's Guizhou Province as of 4 p.m. Sunday, local authorities said.

The heavy downpours that started Friday have caused floods in 17 counties and districts of Guizhou, affecting a total of about 455,700 residents, according to local emergency management authorities.

The floods have damaged 11,500 hectares of crops and collapsed 12 family houses. Direct economic losses were estimated at 776.5 million yuan (about 113 million U.S. dollars).

The Guizhou provincial finance department and emergency management department have earmarked 4 million yuan for disaster relief efforts in the affected areas. Tents, clothes, quilts, folding beds and other relief supplies have been dispatched to the affected residents.

The rain is forecast to last until Monday in Guizhou's western and southern parts.

In the neighboring Chongqing Municipality, 16 counties and districts have been battered by torrential rain since Saturday, with daily precipitation of more than 110 mm in the worst-hit area.

The rain caused the water levels of some rivers in Chongqing to rise to warning levels, including the Wu River, a major tributary on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

Water levels of the Yangtze's middle and lower reaches have also been rising due to heavy rain on the river's upper reaches. Peak inflow at the Three Gorges reservoir reached 31,000 cubic meters per second at 2 p.m. Sunday, a record high this year.

The reservoir cut the outflow of the flood peak to 23,600 cubic meters per second.

Two rounds of heavy rain are forecast to hit the Yangtze River Basin in the next 10 days.

Torrential rain has also ravaged south China's Guangdong Province since Sunday morning, raising the water levels of some rivers in Shaoguan and Qingyuan. Local authorities have activated an emergency response.

