11 Jul 2019

3 dead, 3 missing in central China floods

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original

CHANGSHA, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Floods killed three people and left three missing as torrential downpours pelted central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The casualties were reported in the hard-hit Youxian County, which has experienced heavy rain since last Saturday. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, over a dozen places in the county had recorded precipitation of more than 300 mm.

The county government said it had dispatched first-responders to the affected areas for the rescue operation.

Days of heavy rainfall have swollen rivers in many parts of Hunan. On Tuesday morning, river broke through levees in Hengdong County inundating three villages. Thousands of people are estimated to be affected.

In the city of Shaoyang, flood water reached the height of the first floor in some streets after intense rain caused a river in the city to overflow.

Firefighters said they had worked overnight and rescued over 700 residents trapped by the flood.

The city government said the flood had affected more than 183,000 people and forced over 21,000 to be evacuated, citing initial evaluation.

China has entered the main flood season with more extreme weather and heavier precipitation expected.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.