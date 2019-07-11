3 dead, 3 missing in central China floods

CHANGSHA, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Floods killed three people and left three missing as torrential downpours pelted central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The casualties were reported in the hard-hit Youxian County, which has experienced heavy rain since last Saturday. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, over a dozen places in the county had recorded precipitation of more than 300 mm.

The county government said it had dispatched first-responders to the affected areas for the rescue operation.

Days of heavy rainfall have swollen rivers in many parts of Hunan. On Tuesday morning, river broke through levees in Hengdong County inundating three villages. Thousands of people are estimated to be affected.

In the city of Shaoyang, flood water reached the height of the first floor in some streets after intense rain caused a river in the city to overflow.

Firefighters said they had worked overnight and rescued over 700 residents trapped by the flood.

The city government said the flood had affected more than 183,000 people and forced over 21,000 to be evacuated, citing initial evaluation.

China has entered the main flood season with more extreme weather and heavier precipitation expected.