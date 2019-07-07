07 Jul 2019

28,600 people affected after tornado hits Chinese city

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 06 Jul 2019 View Original

Editor: ZX

SHENYANG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 28,600 people were affected after a strong tornado hit a city in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday, causing an economic loss of over 1 billion yuan (145 million U.S. dollars), the local government announced on Saturday.

The tornado, packing winds up to 23 meters per second, struck the city of Kaiyuan around 5:15 p.m Wednesday. It touched down at the Jingouzi Township, rampaged through an industrial park and churned south. It lasted around 15 minutes.

The tornado, packing strong showers and hailstones, wreaked havoc on apartments, factory buildings and electricity poles.

Six people were killed and more than 190 were injured.

Sixty-three injured people have been discharged from hospital, while those who remain hospitalized are in stable conditions, authorities said.

Power and water supply have recovered in most of the affected areas, and the damaged houses are expected to be fixed in 10 days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.