14 Sep 2018

The 23th typhoon Barijat made landfall along coast of Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

The National Meteorological Center issued blue warning of typhoon at 6:00 a.m. on September 13. This year’s 23th typhoon Barijat made landfall along coast of Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province at 8:30 a.m. on September 13 as severe tropical storm. At 10:00 a.m., it has been reduced into the tropical storm level. It will continue to move towards west at the speed of 20 kilometers per hour, then across Leizhou Peninsula and enter into northern sea areas of Beibu Gulf.

The gale of northwestern South Sea, Qiongzhou Strait, Beibu Gulf, coast of Guangxi, western Guangdong and northern Hainan will reach scale 6-7. Moderate to heavy rain will hit eastern Leizhou Peninsula and southern Guangxi.

The 22th typhoon Mangkhut, as super typhoon, located over Northwest Pacific which about 1120 kilometers from east by Manila, Philippines. It’s forecasted that it will move towards west by north at the speed of 20 to 25 kilometer per hour. It will across or land in northern Luzon Island of Philippines on morning of September 15, then enter into South Sea and close to coast of western coast of Guangdong and eastern coast of Hainan. (Sep.13)

