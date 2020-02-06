2020 Special Report Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 1 – period covered: Feb 5 2019

Activation: Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Prepared by: Humanity Road

Situation Overview

Highlights:

Humanity Road has activated to produce a special report with outbreak information in all current countries reporting confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The following report includes health agency information by country. The Wuhan coronavirus has killed at least 491 people and infected more than 24,500 others in 25 countries since the first cases were reported in December. This is an emerging, and rapidly evolving situation.

Confirmed cases outside of China remain low. WHO reports 191 cases outside of China and of those only 1 death (Philippines).

WHO recommends the public can reduce transmission by avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections. Also, frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment can reduce the spread of the disease. \ Misinformation about the outbreak, the response, and the disease itself is being spread via social media. The public should look to only trusted sources, such as the CDC and WHO, for accurate information about coronavirus.