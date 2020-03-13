China + 10 more

2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #9 - March 13, 2020

Key Updates

  • The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11 with confirmed cases in 116 countries.

  • The week, Project HOPE delivered 10 disinfection machines, 12 air compressors and 15 ventilators to hospitals in Hubei Province.

  • HOPE is pivoting its efforts from the focus on response in China to global preparedness measures, initially targeting at-risk countries in southeastern Europe, East Africa, South East Asia, and the Latin American/Caribbean region.

