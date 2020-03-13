2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #9 - March 13, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11 with confirmed cases in 116 countries.

The week, Project HOPE delivered 10 disinfection machines, 12 air compressors and 15 ventilators to hospitals in Hubei Province.

HOPE is pivoting its efforts from the focus on response in China to global preparedness measures, initially targeting at-risk countries in southeastern Europe, East Africa, South East Asia, and the Latin American/Caribbean region.