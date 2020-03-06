China + 1 more

2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #8 - March 6, 2020

Key Updates

  • Today, the number of confirmed cases surpassed the 100,000 mark.

  • More than 70 countries are reporting cases of COVID-19 with 24 of these reporting in just the last week.

  • This week, Project HOPE delivered 20 defibrillators, 20 patient monitors and nearly half a million face masks to hospitals in Hubei Provinces as well as 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Shanghai Children Medical Center (SCMC).

  • Project HOPE is actively facilitating distribution of 10 disinfection machines and preparing for the delivery of 12 air compressors and 15 ventilators in hospitals in Hubei Province.

  • Together, Brown University and Project HOPE are developing and rolling out a COVID-19 preparedness training for health workers in countries outside China.

