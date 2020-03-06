2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #8 - March 6, 2020

Key Updates

Today, the number of confirmed cases surpassed the 100,000 mark.

More than 70 countries are reporting cases of COVID-19 with 24 of these reporting in just the last week.

This week, Project HOPE delivered 20 defibrillators, 20 patient monitors and nearly half a million face masks to hospitals in Hubei Provinces as well as 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Shanghai Children Medical Center (SCMC).

Project HOPE is actively facilitating distribution of 10 disinfection machines and preparing for the delivery of 12 air compressors and 15 ventilators in hospitals in Hubei Province.