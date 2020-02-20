2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #6 - February 20, 2020

Key Updates

A total of 75,778 people have been lab confirmed or clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,130 people have died.

Today, Project HOPE delivered 9,000 face masks and 1,875 protective coveralls donated by International Health Partners (IHP) to Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC).

On February 17, HOPE distributed more than 1.8 million face masks, 80,000 isolation gowns and other PPE to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.