China
2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #6 - February 20, 2020
Key Updates
A total of 75,778 people have been lab confirmed or clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,130 people have died.
Today, Project HOPE delivered 9,000 face masks and 1,875 protective coveralls donated by International Health Partners (IHP) to Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC).
On February 17, HOPE distributed more than 1.8 million face masks, 80,000 isolation gowns and other PPE to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.
Project HOPE is actively procuring 20 defibrillators and 20 heart monitors to hospitals treating patients with COVID-19.
For more information on Project HOPE's response, please visit Coronavirus: What you need to know