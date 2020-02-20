China

2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #6 - February 20, 2020

Key Updates

  • A total of 75,778 people have been lab confirmed or clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 and 2,130 people have died.

  • Today, Project HOPE delivered 9,000 face masks and 1,875 protective coveralls donated by International Health Partners (IHP) to Shanghai Children's Medical Center (SCMC).

  • On February 17, HOPE distributed more than 1.8 million face masks, 80,000 isolation gowns and other PPE to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.

  • Project HOPE is actively procuring 20 defibrillators and 20 heart monitors to hospitals treating patients with COVID-19.

