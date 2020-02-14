2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #5 - February 14, 2020

Key Updates

• COVID-19 is now the official name of the disease formerly referred to as 2019-Novel Coronavirus.

• A total of 64,457 people have been lab confirmed or clinically diagnosed with COVID-19.

• More than 1,700 health workers have been infected since the outbreak began, and six have died.

• Today, Project HOPE received a shipment of donated PPE, including more than 1.8 million respirator masks and 80,000 isolation gowns to be distributed to partners in Shanghai and Hubei Province.

• Project HOPE will continue procuring PPE following recently released Chinese government regulations and will source electronic medical equipment only from vendors within China.

