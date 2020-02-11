2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #4 - February 11, 2020

KEY UPDATES

Project HOPE has facilitated the receipt of nearly 17.8 tons of donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies brought to Wuhan on aircraft chartered by the U.S. Department of State.

As of February 10, there are 43,138 confirmed cases of the 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) worldwide and 1,018 deaths.

The worldwide demand for PPE is 100 times higher than normal, and prices are more than 20 times higher.