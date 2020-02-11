11 Feb 2020

2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #4 - February 11, 2020

Report
from Project HOPE
Published on 11 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

KEY UPDATES

  • Project HOPE has facilitated the receipt of nearly 17.8 tons of donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies brought to Wuhan on aircraft chartered by the U.S. Department of State.

  • As of February 10, there are 43,138 confirmed cases of the 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) worldwide and 1,018 deaths.

  • The worldwide demand for PPE is 100 times higher than normal, and prices are more than 20 times higher.

  • Hospitals and partners in Hubei and neighboring provinces are projecting stock-outs of PPE in a matter of days to 1-2 weeks.

For more information on Project HOPE’s response, please visit Coronavirus: What you need to know.

