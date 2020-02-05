2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #3 - February 5, 2020
KEY UPDATES
Project HOPE successfully delivered more than 200 pallets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals in Wuhan and Shanghai on February 3 and 4. Two additional shipments of PPE and medical equipment are currently in transit.
The first two deaths from nCoV outside of mainland China were reported on February 2 in the Philippines and February 4 in Hong Kong.
The world’s leading infectious disease experts have stated the Coronavirus is spreading more like influenza than SARS or MERS and the chances of a global pandemic is high.