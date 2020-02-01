01 Feb 2020

2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #2 - January 31, 2020

Report
Project HOPE
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Download PDF (2.59 MB)

KEY UPDATES

  • Project HOPE is mobilizing multiple airlifts of PPE and other critical medical supplies to China over the next several days.

  • The WHO declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

  • Severe shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) are reported in healthcare facilities with some clinicians using raincoats and garbage bags to protect against infection.

  • Several commercial airline carriers have suspended service into China, and some countries imposed travel restrictions or issued advisories for their citizens traveling to China, including a "Do Not Travel" advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State.

Coronavirus Outbreak: What You Need To Know

