2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #2 - January 31, 2020
KEY UPDATES
Project HOPE is mobilizing multiple airlifts of PPE and other critical medical supplies to China over the next several days.
The WHO declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
Severe shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) are reported in healthcare facilities with some clinicians using raincoats and garbage bags to protect against infection.
Several commercial airline carriers have suspended service into China, and some countries imposed travel restrictions or issued advisories for their citizens traveling to China, including a "Do Not Travel" advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State.