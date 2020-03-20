2019 Novel Coronavirus Situation Report #10 - March 20, 2020

Key Updates

More than 164 countries are reporting cases to-date with 265,495 cases worldwide and 11,147 deaths (as of 3:20pm on March 20)

Project HOPE is preparing to ship 40,000 FDA-approved N95 masks from China to the United States for distribution to New York City health facilities.

HOPE's team in China is working closely with manufacturing partners to source and export additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the United States and other countries at the forefront of the pandemic.

Puerto Rico, HOPE recently distributed N95 masks to migrant health centers across the island.