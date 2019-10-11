11 Oct 2019

2 missing after landslide in remote Chongqing

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 09 Oct 2019 View Original

Editor: Shi Yinglun

CHONGQING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- A landslide has left two people missing in Chengkou County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said Wednesday.

The landslide lashed a village in Mingtong Township at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and buried four houses. The disaster has left two people out of contact and more than 140 local residents have been evacuated to safety. The volume of the landslide is estimated at about 20,000 cubic meters.

Rescue workers are searching the site for the missing and local government has intensified geological and meteorological monitoring to prevent secondary disasters.

Located at the junction of three provincial regions of Chongqing, Sichuan and Shaanxi, Chengkou is one of the most remote counties in Chongqing, which is nearly 400 kilometers from the city ceter.

