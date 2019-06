Editor: Liangyu

GUANGZHOU, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Two people have been confirmed dead and four missing after a landslide hit a temporary work shed in south China's Guangdong Province.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the landslide hit a three-story shed in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangjiang, burying six people.

So far, rescuers have found the bodies of two victims.

The search and rescue work is continuing.