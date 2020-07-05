19 killed in China's Sichuan rainstorms

Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-03 22:27:45 | Editor: huaxia

CHENGDU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The death toll has risen to 19 as of 5 p.m. Friday, after a rainstorm lashed the county of Mianning in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the county government's information office.

Three other people were still unaccounted for during rainstorms which hit the county on June 26.

The county has organized police officers, firefighters, medical staff, and other personnel to work on rescue and disaster relief, distributing rice, mineral water, and other supplies to the people affected by rainstorms.

Since June 27, the county's health department has carried out health and epidemic prevention work, including disinfection and water quality monitoring, at settlement sites for disaster-affected people. Enditem