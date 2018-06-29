29 Jun 2018

185,000 people affected by heavy rain in Yunnan

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

Editor: ZX

KUNMING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpours since Saturday and ensuing floods have affected some 185,000 people in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, heavy rain and floods had affected around 185,000 people from eight prefectures and cities across the province. One person was confirmed dead and three others are missing. The downpours also forced the evacuation of 1,087 people, according to the provincial civil affairs bureau.

Floods damaged more than 7,600 hectares of crops and around 900 houses. The bureau warned local authorities and residents to take precautions against the floods.

