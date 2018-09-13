13 Sep 2018

12,000 residents evacuated as typhoon Barijat approaches Guangdong

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 12,000 residents have been evacuated as the 23rd typhoon of this year approaches south China's Guangdong Province.

As of 3:00 p.m., 11,998 residents living in low-lying areas and in dilapidated buildings had been evacuated. Work had been suspended at more than 200 construction sites, according to local authorities.

Passenger ships have been ordered to stop services on the Qiongzhou Strait, between island province of Hainan and Guangdong, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday due to safety concerns.

More than 36,000 fishing boats, over 11,000 fishermen, and more than 32,000 workers of offshore operations have been called back to port.

Typhoon Barijat is forecast to make landfall in the coastal areas in Guangdong on Thursday.

The province is expected to see heavy storms and gales.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.