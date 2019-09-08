1 dead, 29 injured in Sichuan earthquake

Editor: ZD

CHENGDU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- One was killed and 29 others were injured as of 10 a.m. after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Weiyuan County of Neijiang City in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 6:42 a.m. Sunday, local government said.

The injured people have been hospitalized, and two of them are in serious conditions, according to the emergency management bureau of Neijiang.

At least 17 houses collapsed and another 215 were damaged in the earthquake, bureau said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 29.55 degrees north latitude and 104.79 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Rescue work is going on.