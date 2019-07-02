Taiwan - Tornado (CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 02 Jul 2019 — View Original
- A tornado hit Pingtung County (southern Taiwan) on 1 July, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, two people were injured, some 7,500 people are without electricity in Linbian and Nanzhou and 30 houses have been damaged.
- Local authorities are assessing the damage and assisting those affected with food and water.
- An advisory for extreme heavy rain has been issued for Pingtung County for the next 24 hours.