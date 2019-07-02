02 Jul 2019

Taiwan - Tornado (CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original
  • A tornado hit Pingtung County (southern Taiwan) on 1 July, resulting in casualties and damage.
  • According to media reports, two people were injured, some 7,500 people are without electricity in Linbian and Nanzhou and 30 houses have been damaged.
  • Local authorities are assessing the damage and assisting those affected with food and water.
  • An advisory for extreme heavy rain has been issued for Pingtung County for the next 24 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.