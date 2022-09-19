Taiwan - Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2022)

An earthquake of 6.9 M (on 18 September at 6.44 UTC, 14.44 local time) followed by two aftershocks of 5.5 M (on 18-19 September) occurred across south-eastern Taiwan, resulting in casualties and damage. The 6.9 M earthquake was located in southern Hualien County approximately 19 km south of Yuli Town.

According to media reports, at least one person died in Yuli Town, more than 140 have been injured, and hundreds have been affected, most of them due to landslides induced by the earthquake. In addition, some buildings have been damaged as well as water pipes, and more than 7,000 households were reported without power in Yuli.