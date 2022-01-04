China - Taiwan Province
Taiwan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2022)
- An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 29 km occurred off the eastern coast of Taiwan (southeastern China) on 3 January at 9.46 UTC (17.46 local time). The epicentre was approximately 60 km east of Hualien City (Hualien County, eastern Taiwan).
- An aftershock of 5.0 M has been recorded in the area. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 168,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
- According to media reports, there are no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.