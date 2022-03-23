China - Taiwan Province
Taiwan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2022)
- An earthquake of 6.7 M at a depth of 24 km occurred off the central-eastern coast of Taiwan (southeastern China) on 22 March at 17.41 UTC (1.41 local time). The epicentre was offshore approximately 13 km south-west of Changbin Town (Taitung County, eastern Taiwan).
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 58,000 people were exposed to very strong and 68,000 to strong shaking.
- At least ten aftershocks with magnitude up to 5.8 M have been recorded in the area. A 5.8 M aftershock at a depth of 10 km has been recorded inland, 9 km south-east of Ruisui Town (Hualien County, eastern Taiwan) and 14 km north of Changbin Town (Taitung County, eastern Taiwan).
- According to media reports, one person has been slightly injured and a bridge collapsed in Taitung County while power outages were recorded in several areas affected by the seismic events.