Taiwan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2022)

An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 8 km occurred in eastern Taiwan on 20 June at 1.05 UTC (9.05 local time). The epicentre was located inland approximately 5 km west of the coast and 36 km south of Hualien City (Hualien County, a sparsely populated area of the island ). An aftershock of 5.2 M at a depth of 10 km was recorded in the area at 1.39 UTC (9.39 local time).
USGS PAGER estimates that, for the main event, up to 18,000 people were exposed to very strong and up to 45,000 to strong shaking.
According to media, there are no immediate report of any casualties or damage.