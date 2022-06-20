China - Taiwan Province

Taiwan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2022)

  • An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 8 km occurred in eastern Taiwan on 20 June at 1.05 UTC (9.05 local time). The epicentre was located inland approximately 5 km west of the coast and 36 km south of Hualien City (Hualien County, a sparsely populated area of the island ). An aftershock of 5.2 M at a depth of 10 km was recorded in the area at 1.39 UTC (9.39 local time).
  • USGS PAGER estimates that, for the main event, up to 18,000 people were exposed to very strong and up to 45,000 to strong shaking.
  • According to media, there are no immediate report of any casualties or damage.

