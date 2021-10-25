China - Taiwan Province

Taiwan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, CWB, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2021)

  • An earthquake of 6.2M at a depth of 64 km occurred in north-eastern Taiwan on 24 October at 5.11 UTC (13.11 local time). The epicentre was located inland approximately 5 km south of Su-ao Town (Yilan County) and 50 km south-east of Taipei area.
  • USGS PAGER estimates that up to 434,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
  • Media report, as of 25 October, some injured people and a number of buildings with minor damage across the Yilan County. The earthquake was felt across northern, eastern and western parts of Taiwan. The Taipei metro was briefly closed, but re-opened shortly afterwards.

