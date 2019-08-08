08 Aug 2019

Taiwan - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, CWB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
08 Aug 2019

An earthquake of 5.9 M at a depth of 10 km occurred offshore in the Philippine Sea, close to coastal north-eastern Taiwan on 7 August at 21.28 UTC.

The epicentre was located approximately 27 km south-east of Luodong Township (Yilan County). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 383,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.

As of 8 August, media report one fatality. More than 10,000 houses around the greater Taipei area and neighbouring Yilan County experienced power outages and several train services have been suspended in Yilan.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast for Yilan County over 8-11 August, due to the passage of Tropical Cyclone LEKIMA.

