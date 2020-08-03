China - Taiwan Province + 2 more
Taiwan, China, Japan - Tropical Cyclone HAGUPIT (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone HAGUPIT formed over the northern Philippines Sea on 1 August moving north-west towards northern Taiwan, the Sakishima Islands (southern Ryukyu Islands, southern Japan) and the East China Sea. On 3 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 250 km south-east of Wenzhou (southern Zhejiang Province, China), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (typhoon).
- HAGUPIT is forecast to continue north-west, making landfall very close to Wenzhou on 3 August around 18.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h before continuing inland over Zhejiang, and eastern Jiangsu Provinces on 3-4 August, weakening, with maximum sustained winds of 75-95 km/h.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Taiwan, and Jiangsu Province. Very heavy rain is forecast over the Sakishima Islands and Zhejiang Province.
- East China's Fujian Province launched a Grade III emergency response on 2 August.