28 Sep 2018

Japan, Taiwan - Tropical cyclone TRAMI update (GDACS, JTWC, JMA, CWB)(ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original

  • Tropical cyclone TRAMI continued north-east toward Okinawa Island (Okinawa prefecture, Japan), as a typhoon. On 28 September at 0.00 UTC its centre was located 390 km south-west of Itoman City and it had maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.

  • It is forecast to pass close or over Okinawa Island on 29 September early morning UTC. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge may affect the Ryuku Islands and Kyushu and Shikoku Islands, as well as north-eastern Taiwan over 28-30 September.

  • Japan Meteorological Agency has issued, as of 28 September, a warning for storms and high waves for Okinawa and Amami Islands and for Kyushu Island. The Central Weather Bureau of Taiwan has also issued a warning for extremely heavy rain for northern counties.

