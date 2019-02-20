Inauguration ceremony of Hualien’s Disaster Preparedness Center and "house relief funds" have been sent out

Hundreds of guests participated the inauguration ceremony of Hualien's Preparedness Center of Taiwan Red Cross on February 17. Situated in Qiulun 2nd Road, Hualien City, with area of 272.25 square meter, anti 7 earthquake on the Richter scale. the two-story building has warehouse on the first floor, Warehouse of an area of 103.8 square feet. It has spacious interior and is easy to operate. the novel shelves are spacious enough for the storage of 100 tents for 10 persons, 800 sleeping bags, 800 blankets, 800 pieces of mattress materials. Hualien branch office, training venue and disaster relief dispatch center on the second floor, It serves as the resource integration pivot of Hualien and Taitung.

After a disaster occurs, the center will be able to immediately offer supplies combined with trained Red Cross Disaster Teams, as well as other government resources, to protect Hualien residents. The center also houses a training classroom, conference rooms, as well as extra rooms for various uses. In the future, the center can be used to promote disaster preparedness education in conjunction with local disaster prevention teams, schools and communities, so that everyone understands the importance of creating a secure environment and expanding humanitarian services.

President Wang Ching Feng pointed out that despite Taiwan Red Cross humanitarian work has not stopped. With the completion of Chiayi preparedness center in Sep 2017, we appreciate all the devotion and engagement of all the staffs, stakeholders and volunteers. We wish Hualien’s preparedness center as the best neighbor and sincerely welcome everyone to join Taiwan Red Cross for voluntary work.

On the same day, the 0206 Hualien Earthquake "house relief funds" have been sent out the organization has given monetary support to 36 family of the victims as a consolation to their loss. All of the funds are used for disaster relief purposes and are given out to help the country of Hualien and the people that are affected by the earthquake.