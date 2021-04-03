Immediate Assistance after Taroko Train Derailment in Hualien, Taiwan Province: Activities from April 2 to April 3, 2021

The following report summarizes the relief activities of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation (BTCF) in response to Taroko Train Derailment in Hualien County, Taiwan Province.

On the morning of April 2, at the entrance of Qingshui Tunnel, north of Hualien, a construction truck rolled down the bank and slammed into a travelling Taroko Express train. The eightcarriage train, carrying more than 400 passengers, derailed on impact—many of the carriages wedged against tunnel walls. Fifty-one people have been confirmed dead, with at least 188 injured, the railway incident with the most casualties in Taiwan Province for more than half a century.

BTCF Headquarters, located south of the incident in Hualian County, immobilized immediately.

Less than an hour after the derailment, BTCF established its disaster co-ordination unit and dispatched disaster response teams to the scene. "We saw people climbing off the train, looking shaken and disbelieving," said Chen Tzu-Chong, Tzu Chi team leader on site. BTCF, through incident command co-ordination, set up service centres on-site and two other sites which received passengers: Xincheng Station and Chongde Station. BTCF service centres provided food and water, PPE items, blankets, warm clothing, and gazebos, tents, foldable beds for privacy and rest. To date, BTCF volunteers and Buddhist practitioners have provided 800 hot meals for rescue teams, survivors and families.

The medical arm of BTCF, Hualian Tzu Chi Hospital, the only medical centre on the West Coast of Taiwan Province, also activated its mass casualty protocols, recalling all available staff to receiving the incoming patients. More than 200 patients were taken to six hospitals for assessment and treatment. Tzu Chi Hospital has accepted more than 50 patients, requiring varying degrees of medical treatment.

BTCF support teams, made up of social workers, volunteers, and Buddhist practitioners, were called up to provide psycho-social support for passengers and families. BTCF has mobilized more than 200 volunteer shifts to assist unaccompanied survivors and families with transportation, funeral arrangements, financial assistance, and more. BTCF co-ordination unit is also in communications with the hospitals and funeral homes to ensure that people will not be lost or overlooked in this critical time.

BTCF founder, Dharma Master Cheng Yen, has appealed to all "The only way we can get through this tragic incident is by working together with compassionate love." The road to recovery will be long and arduous; BTCF will continue to support those affected by the incident with immediate plans to help families through the process of bringing their loved ones home.

