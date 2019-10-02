East Asia - Tropical Cyclone MITAG update (GDACS, DG ECHO, JTWC, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2019)

Tropical Cyclone MITAG is moving north-east over the East China Sea towards South Korea. On 2 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 221 km east-northeast of Shangai (China) and 250 km south-west of Jeju Island (South Korea), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (tropical storm).

MITAG is forecast to continue north-east and to make landfall on 2 October over the south-western coast of South Korea. It will bring heavy rain and strong winds up to 93 km/h.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over southern South Korea, the Shangai area and the eastern Provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu (China). The Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) has issued a typhoon warning for the south-west coast of South Korea and Jeju Island. A heavy rain warning is in effect across south-east South Korea.