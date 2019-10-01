East Asia - Tropical Cyclone MITAG update (GDACS, DG ECHO, JTWC, CMA, KMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
- Tropical Cyclone MITAG continued north, entering the East China Sea towards the Shangai area. - On 1 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 300 km south of Ningbo City (Zhejiang Province, China) and 400 km south of Shangai, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h.
According to media reports, 12 people have been injured in north-east Taiwan, while 23,000 people were evacuated in Zhejiang and Fujian Provinces (eastern China).
- MITAG is forecast to pass very close to Ningbo and Shangai in the afternoon (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h before possibly approaching southern South Korea and Jeju Island on 2 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 90 km/h (tropical storm).
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over northern Taiwan, eastern Zhejiang Province, the Shangai area as well as over southern South Korea from 1- 3 October.