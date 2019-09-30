East Asia - Tropical Cyclone MITAG (GDACS, JTWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone MITAG continued north-west over the Philippine Sea towards Taiwan. On 30 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 335 km south-east of Yilan City (north-eastern Taiwan), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.
- MITAG is forecast to make landfall over Yilan area and pass close to Taipei on 30 September in the afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h. It is expected to continue northward over the East China Sea before approaching the coastal area of Zhejiang Province (China) on 1 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h.
- Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast over the Batanes and Babuyan Islands region (Philippines) as well as over Taiwan, northern Fujian Province and eastern Zhejiang Province on 30 September - 2 October.