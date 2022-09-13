China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone MUIFA, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2022)

Typhoon MUIFA continued moving northwestward over the East China Sea, well off the coast of Taiwan, toward eastern China coast. On 13 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 470 km south-east of Ningbo City (less than 100 km south of the Shangai area), with maximum sustained winds of 167 km/h.

On the forecast track, MUIFA is expected to make landfall over the aforementioned area on 14 September in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 148 km/h. After that, on 14-16 September, it is forecast to continue moving northwestward inland over the Jiangsu Province, weakening and dissipating.