China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone MUIFA (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, CWB, Xinhua) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 September 2022)

- Tropical Cyclone MUIFA formed over the eastern Philippine Sea on 6 September and started moving north-west toward Taiwan and the East China Sea. On 12 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 270 km east of Taipei (Taiwan) and 770 km south of the Shangai area (China), with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h (typhoon).
- On the forecast track, MUIFA is expected to continue northward over the East China Sea, well off the coast of Taiwan, slightly weakening. After that, it is forecast to make landfall over the Zhoushan City area (approximately 100 km south of Shangai) in the afternoon (UTC) of 14 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 135 km/h (typhoon).
- Over the next 72 hours, heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over central and northern Taiwan and over coastal areas of Shangai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu Provinces (China). The Central Weather Bureau (Taiwan) has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rain over northern Taiwan (including Taipei).
