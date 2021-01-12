China - Taiwan Province
China - Severe weather (Taiwan CWB, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2021)
- Severe weather, including heavy snowfalls and very low temperature have been affecting Taiwan Island (particularly northern and western areas) since 8 January, resulting in a number of casualties due to the cold weather.
- Media reports, as of 12 January, 18 fatalities, of which 7 in the capital Taipei, 8 in the neighboring New Taipei, 2 in Taoyuan Town, and one more in Keelung Town. 4 additional people are feared dead across Yunlin County (western Taiwan Island).
- Over the next 24 hours, no more snowfalls and low temperature are forecast over the whole Taiwan Island.