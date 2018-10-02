WMO and Hong Kong Observatory strengthen cooperation

WMO has signed an agreement with the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) to further strengthen meteorological cooperation.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed by HKO Director Shun Chi-ming and WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, HKO will support WMO’s initiative in establishing the Global Multi-hazard Alert System (GMAS).

In this connection, the HKO has revamped the Severe Weather Information Centre website and is also updating the World Weather Information Service website to aggregate authoritative warning signals about high-impact weather, water and climate events from National Meteorological and Hydrological Services. Members of the public, decision makers and international and humanitarian agencies can make use of the information on the websites to keep an overview of natural hazards on a global basis and take appropriate disaster risk reduction measures.

“This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen our co-operation and significantly contributes to the global meteorological information services. The new Severe Weather Information Centre website will support WMO’s efforts to strengthen multi-hazard alerts at a global level, contributing to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction,” said Mr Taalas.

Mr Shun said, “As a member of the WMO, Hong Kong, China, will play a more significant role in fostering regional and international meteorological co-operation to ensure public safety and reduce disaster risk. HKO is very pleased to collaborate with the WMO in establishing the Global Multi-hazard Alert System to help minimize loss due to natural disasters.”

Mr Shun and Professor Taalas attended the opening ceremony of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for Nowcasting. As the RSMC for Nowcasting for the Asian region, the HKO will provide meteorological organizations in the region with products and techniques related to nowcasting of high-impact weather events.

The HKO also developed and operates the new online version of the International Cloud Atlas, launched by WMO in 2017. The cloud atlas serves as the global standard for the observation of clouds and meteorological phenomena for use by WMO Members around the world.