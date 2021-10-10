Tropical Storm Lionrock roundup

As tropical storm Lionrock is moving away from Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Observatory issued the Strong Wind Signal No. 3 at 4.40am today (October 10). It replaced the No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signal issued at 6.40am yesterday (October 9).

The Home Affairs Department has so far opened 21 temporary shelters in various districts and 140 people have sought refuge.

As at 4am today, the 1823 Government Call Centre and Leisure and Cultural Services Department have respectively received 178 reports and one report of fallen trees. The Drainage Services Department has confirmed six flooding cases. The Civil Engineering and Development Department received three landslide reports.

According to the Hospital Authority, as at 4am, 14 people (three men and 11 women) have sought medical treatment at public hospitals due to typhoon-related injuries.

Ends/Sunday, October 10, 2021

Issued at HKT 4:45

NNNN