Provide Humanitarian Services in Response to the 5th Wave of Pandemic Hong Kong Red Cross Set Up COVID-19 Support Hotline

Provide Humanitarian Services in Response to the 5th Wave of Pandemic

HKRC Set Up COVID-19 Support Hotline

Offers Latest COVID-19 Measures and Health Information,

Psychological Support, Social Services Information

And Provides Necessary Emergency Supplies Based on Needs

(Hong Kong, 24 February 2022) The 5th wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong continues, it has had a deep impact on everyone's lives and the vulnerable groups are often the first to bear the brunt. In response to the needs of the society, the Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) makes every effort to provide humanitarian services to support the underprivileged and those affected. Thanks to The Hongkong Bank Foundation for donating HKD 14 million to support our relief efforts in response to the pandemic. The "Hong Kong Red Cross COVID-19 Support Hotline" is now set up to provide the public a one-stop platform for the latest COVID-19 measures and health information, psychological support, as well as Hong Kong Red Cross and other social services information. The programme also provides assistance on food parcels, COVID-19 prevention kits and rapid antigen test kits, etc. according to callers' needs. Our wish is to tide over every one in the city amidst this pandemic.

Hong Kong Red Cross COVID-19 Support Hotline

Want updated information to protect yourself and your loved ones? Feeling stressed? Looking for resources to fight COVID-19?

The HKRC COVID-19 Support Hotline is HERE TO HELP!

One-stop platform to provide the latest COVID-19 measures and health information, psychological support,

as well as Hong Kong Red Cross and other social services information

Hotline：(+852) 3628 1185 (conducted in both Chinese and English)

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 10pm

All calls will be kept confidential. Welcome anyone who feels lonely, worried

and those affected due to the pandemic to call.

"By setting up the 'Hong Kong Red Cross COVID-19 Support Hotline', we wish to offer a one-stop platform to answer the public's enquiries on COVID-19 prevention and provide psychological support," Ms Bonnie So, Chief Executive Officer / Secretary General of the HKRC said, "We hope that, by providing information to those in need, they would receive the relevant and necessary social support. We also provide assistance on food parcels, COVID-19 prevention supplies and rapid antigen test kits, etc. according to callers' needs. The HKRC thanks The Hongkong Bank Foundation for the support in expanding humanitarian services to those affected by the pandemic."

Luanne LIM, Chief Executive, Hong Kong, HSBC, said, "Our thoughts are with all who are suffering from the pandemic. We are pleased to support the Hong Kong Red Cross COVID-19 Support Hotline programme and we know, through this effort, the communities most impacted will get the guidance and supplies they need. Hong Kong is facing an unprecedented challenge. By supporting each other, we will not only get through the pandemic, but emerge stronger."

On the first day of the hotline launched (21 February), a father whose son was preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and waiting at home called for help. As it was hard for him to go out when waiting, the COVID-19 prevention supplies at home began to be in short supply. After the call, the father wrote an email to express his gratitude, "Thank you for listening to my difficulties patiently, and explaining the scope of services one by one. The provision of COVID-19 prevention supplies relieved my anxiety which bothered me for days."

With the fast-changing pandemic situation, and frequent updates of COVID-19 measures, some vulnerable groups and elderly might not keep abreast of the latest information. The HKRC continues to provide information on COVID-19 prevention and the HKRC services through the HKRC "Overcome the Pandemic Together" thematic website: www.redcross.org.hk/en/ncov2019.html. The HKRC believes "everyone has a role in disaster preparedness" and encourages everyone in the community to support each other. The public and organizations should strengthen their connections in the community, proactively reach out and help people around to combat the pandemic together.

The HKRC would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the organizations, groups, partners, and volunteers for offering help to those in need, especially the following corporates in supporting us to distribute COVID-19 prevention kits and emergency supplies, including GoGoX offering delivery services and ProcureNet Limited donating 9,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The HKRC will continue to strive and provide timely assistance to people in need.

Hong Kong Red Cross Relief Efforts in the 5th Wave of Pandemic