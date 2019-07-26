Hong Kong Red Cross Reiterates Principles Continues to Provide Humanitarian Services to Anyone in Need

(Hong Kong, 25 July 2019) The Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) adheres to the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, we give priority to the most urgent cases of distress and we make no discrimination as to people's background and political position. In order to gain trusts from different parties, HKRC would not take sides in hostilities or engage at any time in controversies of a political, racial, religious or ideological nature, so that our staff members and volunteers can provide various humanitarian services to anyone in need under different circumstances continuously and effectively.

In response to the current social situation, the HKRC had provided psychological support services through hotline and face to face appointment in a timely manner to support people in need without any consideration on people’s background and political position. We reiterate that all service users’ personal information and conversation will be kept confidential.

The HKRC also accepts organizations and individuals with different background and political position to apply our first aid service for their activities. The service will be arranged and provided to anyone in need after considering service needs and available resources within the HKRC, whereas all service users’ personal information will be kept confidential. The HKRC reiterates that medical needs of the injured should be considered a priority. Medical service providers and their vehicles should be respected and allowed access to facilitate their work.

About the Hong Kong Red Cross

Established in 1950, the Hong Kong Red Cross is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the world’s humanitarian network serving over 190 countries. We dedicate ourselves to motivating people from all walks of life to put humanitarian spirit into action. With services in four main areas, namely, emergency relief and disaster preparedness, community health service and education, humanitarian engagement and education, and special education and rehabilitation, we provide a diversified humanitarian platform for Hong Kong citizens. For details, please visit www.redcross.org.hk.

