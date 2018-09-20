Hong Kong Hit by Strong Typhoon Mangkhut: Hong Kong Red Cross provides emergency relief and psychological support service to affected citizens with volunteer support

(Hong Kong, 18 September 2018) Hong Kong was just hit by the strong typhoon Mangkhut, and the community is seriously damaged by the disaster. Before the typhoon struck Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) already deployed 46 volunteers and 4 staff members for an urgent mission to Tai O, to help elderly to move some of their electronic appliances and furniture to higher places so to avoid any possible damage by flooding. At the same time, they also disseminated disaster preparedness message together with information of evacuation route. The HKRC had also sent relief materials including clothing and daily necessities to the temporary shelters in Tai O and Pokfulam Village, Fanling, Lei Yue Mun and Tai Po for people in need.

After the disaster, the HKRC deployed 13 volunteers and two staff members to Tai O today (18 September 2018). They visited 99 households and helped 19 households in need, especially with elderly who live alone to clean their houses. Our Psychological First Aiders also provided psychological support services to people living in Tai O.

As Hong Kong was seriously impacted by the typhoon in different aspects, to take care people with emotional need, the HKRC will start to operate a psychological support hotline from 19 September to 20 September (this Wednesday and Thursday) from 10am to 5pm, so to help people reduce their distress level induced by the typhoon. For the service, please call: 3628 1180.

The HKRC will continue monitoring the situation in order to provide timely support to people in need.

About Hong Kong Red Cross Local Disaster Relief Service

Since 1951, the HKRC Local Disaster Relief Service has been providing clothing and daily necessities to the local population affected by natural disasters or other emergencies, as well as destitute individuals referred by government departments and other social service organizations. The Service is funded by the Social Welfare Department and The Community Chest of Hong Kong.

About Hong Kong Red Cross Psychological Support Service

HKRC has launched the “Psychological Support Service” in Hong Kong since 2004. We are dedicated to train up more people in the community to be “Psychological First Aiders” so as to prepare for the provision of psychological support in emergencies, which can alleviate the initial distress of the victims and other affected persons, and reduce the impact of trauma. We provide the Service to the affected in local critical incidents or natural disasters. As of January this year, HKRC has registered more than 270 trained psychological support service volunteers, including 6 psychologists. Since 2006, we collaborated with the Hong Kong Airport Authority in provision of immediate psychological first aid to the affected parties traumatized by aviation disasters.

About the Hong Kong Red Cross

Established in 1950, the Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the world’s humanitarian network operating in 190 countries. We dedicate ourselves to protecting human life, caring for the health of the vulnerable and respecting human dignity by mobilizing people to serve for the causes of humanity. The HKRC services include blood transfusion service, bone marrow and cord blood donation, disaster relief and preparedness, first aid and health training, youth and volunteer programmes, tracing, psychological support, community care and patient concern services, special education and rehabilitation services. For details, please visit www.redcross.org.hk.

