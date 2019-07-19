European Parliament resolution of 18 July 2019 on the situation in Hong Kong (2019/2732(RSP))

The European Parliament,

– having regard to its previous resolutions on Hong Kong,

– having regard to the statement by the Spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS) of 12 June 2019 on the ongoing protests against the proposed extradition reforms in Hong Kong,

– having regard to the statement by the Spokesperson of the EEAS of 1 July 2019 on the latest developments in Hong Kong,

– having regard to the Basic Law of the Special Administrative Region (SAR) of Hong Kong adopted on 4 April 1990, which entered into force on 1 July 1997,

– having regard to the Joint Declaration of the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on the Question of Hong Kong of 19 December 1984, also known as the Sino-British Joint Declaration,

– having regard to the joint report of the Commission and the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (VP/HR) to the European Parliament and the Council of 8 May 2018, entitled ‘Hong Kong Special Administrative Region: Annual Report 2018’,

– having regard to the joint statement of the 21st EU-China summit of 9 April 2019,

– having regard to the EU-China dialogue on human rights, launched in 1995, and to the 37th round of this dialogue, of 1-2 April 2019,

– having regard to the joint communication from the Commission and the VP/HR to the European Parliament and the Council of 12 March 2019 entitled ‘EU-China – A strategic outlook’,

– having regard to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 16 December 1966,

– having regard to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment,

– having regard to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948,

– having regard to the United Nations’ universal periodic review (UPR) of China carried out in November 2018,

– having regard to Rules 144(5) and 132(4) of its Rules of Procedure,

A. whereas the promotion of and respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law should remain at the centre of the long-standing relationship between the EU and China, in line with the EU’s commitment to uphold these values in its external action and China’s expressed interest in adhering to these very values in its own development and international cooperation;

B. whereas the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has proposed the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance (FOO) and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance (MLAO);

C. whereas Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced on 9 July 2019 that the widely loathed legislation was ‘dead’; whereas she stopped short of announcing that the bill would be withdrawn;

D. whereas the proposed bill could facilitate the rendition to China of people for political reasons and their exposure to a judicial system with serious human rights failings; whereas under the proposed amendments, the Hong Kong court would not have the clear, explicit jurisdiction and legal obligation to examine the various human rights involved in cases being handled by the courts in mainland China or in other countries;

E. whereas mainland China’s judiciary lacks independence from the government and the Chinese Communist Party and is characterised by arbitrary detention, torture and other illtreatment, serious violations of the right to a fair trial, enforced disappearances and various systems of incommunicado detention without trial;

F. whereas many citizens of Hong Kong, from pro-democracy activists to business people, fear being extradited to mainland China;

G. whereas the people of Hong Kong have taken to the streets in unprecedented numbers, peacefully exercising their fundamental right to assemble and to protest; whereas on 12 June 2019, tens of thousands of protesters assembled around the Legislative Council building and its nearby roads, calling on the government to drop its proposed amendments to Hong Kong’s extradition law;

H. whereas more than 70 human rights NGOs, including, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Human Rights Monitor, the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Law Society of Hong Kong, had addressed a collective letter to Chief Executive Lam, requesting that her government drop the extradition bill as it posed a threat to respect for human rights;

I. whereas the Hong Kong police used the violent acts of a small number of protesters as a pretext to use unnecessary and excessive force against the peaceful vast majority, including tear gas, rubber bullets, beanbags and pepper spray, labelled the incident a riot and hence proceeded to make several dozen arrests; whereas several people were charged with rioting, which carries a 10-year prison sentence;

J. whereas, over the years, the people of Hong Kong have witnessed mass demonstrations in favour of democracy and the full implementation of the Basic Law, such as the 2014 protests by the so-called Umbrella Movement, as well as demonstrations in favour of media freedoms and, among other things, against the disappearance of the Hong Kong booksellers;

K. whereas at the end of 2015, four Hong Kong residents, among them Gui Minhai, and one non-resident associated with the publishing house Mighty Current and its bookshop, disappeared; whereas months later, information emerged that they were being detained in mainland China in undisclosed locations; whereas one of the booksellers who returned to Hong Kong has since moved to Taiwan out of fear of being extradited;

L. whereas the Basic Law lays down provisions guaranteeing protection for human rights and individual freedoms; whereas Article 27 of the Basic Law guarantees freedom of speech, of the press and publication, and of association, assembly, procession and demonstration; whereas Articles 45 and 68 of the Basic Law stipulate that the Chief Executive and all members of the Legislative Council should ultimately be elected by universal suffrage;

M. whereas the EU supports the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy;