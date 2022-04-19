Update North of Chile, March 2022

The closure of the land borders, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as visa requirements for people from Venezuela, and difficulties in their obtention have increased the protection risks faced by refugees and migrants coming to Chile (most of them Venezuelans), who enter the country through irregular border crossings. Filing asylum claims at the border has also become cumbersome dur to restrictions, and no adequate procedures are in places such as Colchane (region of Tarapaca) and Ollagüe (region of Antofagasta), both bordering Bolivia.

The Chilean northern border in the Andean highlands face seasonal rains with hailstorms and low temperatures from December until March, which has made journeys for those looking for protection even more vulnerable. The geography of the area is adverse and lacks basic services.

During 2021, 22 deaths were registered due to causes related to the risks of irregular border crossing, and 5 have already been registered during 2022 alone.

Throughout 2021, the Investigative Police (PDI) registered 56,586 selfreports from PoCs who entered through unauthorized border crossings, which meant an increase of 236 per cent compared to the 16,848 cases in 2020. Nearly 80 per cent of them are from Venezuela and most of them are family groups with children who see Chile as country of destination. The increase in the flow of refugees and migrants in the area, as well as the lack of a more adequate border management, has generated constant conflicts with the host communities and the collapse of the basic services available in border areas. Since September 2021 at least four demonstrations and strikes against irregular migration and crime in the northern region have taken place, with a fired up a discourse against the UN and its work. This has been paired with the omicron variant rise of COVID-19 cases in the northern region over the first months of the year.