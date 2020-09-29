UNICEF Chile COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4: September 2020

Highlights

As of 25 September, Chile has 453,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16,996 deaths. Sharp increase of cases is suspected in September during the National Day celebrations.

According to WHO COVID-19 Dashboard on 28 September, Chile is at 9th place in the world for confirmed cases per million people, compared to its 4th place in August, and reports the third highest rate in the region, following Panama and Peru. It is in 4th place in the region for deaths per million people, after Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil, compared to its 2nd place in August.

The country is in general slowly moving out of lockdowns. The focus of the lockdown comunas shifted from Greater Santiago to the central and northern Chile, where the population density is lower but so is the capacity of the hospitals. Nightly curfews continue nationwide.

Some schools started to open, while the great majority of schools remain closed.

“31 Minutos,” a popular Chilean puppet show for children, co-producing children’s programs related to Covid-19, is now UNICEF Chile’s national Goodwill Ambassador.

UNICEF continues to assist the development of protocols for reopening schools with the Municipality of Renca, in close coordination with UNESCO. The first draft of the protocols for reopening schools is being finalized.

UNICEF Chile makes efforts to ensure the link between interventions in COVID-19 emergency and development. Two recent examples were “the Other Social Distance” campaign for child poverty, and embracing new opportunities to promote family reunification for institutionalized children of SENAME.

COVID-19 survey highlights adolescent concerns towards safe school reopening.