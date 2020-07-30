UNICEF Chile: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: July 2020)

Highlights

As of July 26, Chile has 347,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9,443 deaths.

It is considered that the COVID-19 peak in Chile was reached in mid-June.

According to WHO COVID-19 Dashboard on July 28, Chile is at 5th place in the world for confirmed cases per million people, compared to its 4th place in June, and reports the highest rate in the region (18,200.62), followed by Panama (13,973.58). It is in 2nd place in the region for deaths per million people (480.59), after Peru (552.86).

On July 19, the Government announced a 5-step deconfinement plan (“Paso a Paso” – Step by Step) as a result of decreased confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past 5 weeks.

The entire Greater Santiago has been under lockdown since May 16. After 10 weeks, the lockdown was lifted in 9 communes of Santiago on July 28, with exception of weekends and holidays. Nightly curfews continue.

Schools reopened in COVID-19 free remote pacific islands of Easter Island and Juan Fernandez archipelago.