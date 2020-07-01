UNICEF Chile: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: March-June, 2020 )

Highlights

Situation

As of 28 June, Chile has 271,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 6,089 death. It is in its 3rd place with its cases in Latin America, following Brazil and Peru, and followed by Mexico and Colombia. When compared with the death toll, Chile is significantly lower than that of countries in the region.

According to WHO COVID-19 Dashboard, as of 30 June, Chile is at 4th place in the world and the highest in the region for confirmed cases per 1 million population (14,438), followed by Peru (11th place, 8,474).

The entire Greater Santiago is under lockdown since 16 May.