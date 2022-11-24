UNHCR Chile Fact Sheet June -September 2022

In the last quarter, arrivals of refugees and migrants on the border with Bolivia have continued. Chile remains a final destination country for many Venezuelans living in other Latin-American countries.

The Office in Chile is supporting the Government to enhance the humanitarian, protection, and solutions space for all persons of concern to UNHCR, precisely asylumseekers and refugees of different nationalities, refugees and migrants from Venezuela, and stateless persons or those at risk of statelessness, taking into consideration the differentiated needs of the targeted population.

KEY FIGURES

▪The total foreign population residing in Chile reached 1,482,390(**)people as of December 2021, representing 1.5% more than in 2020 and an increase of 14.1% compared to 2018. This equates to 7,7 percent of the country’s population.

▪In 2021, according to the Ministry of Interior of Chile and the Investigative Police (PDI) more than 56,000people entered Chile through unauthorized entry points.

▪Chile is the fourth destination for refugees and migrants from Venezuela; after Colombia, Perú, and Ecuador with over 444,000 lawfully residing in the country